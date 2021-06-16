Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/16/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are half way through the work week, and the hot and humid weather is here to stay. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear tonight and winds will be calm. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be no different as highs stay hot in the 90s, skies stay mostly sunny, and conditions remain humid.

Starting Friday, winds will start to shift back out of the south and southeast, which will bring moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and a chance for a few spotty showers.

This may also work hand-in-hand with the disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, which now has about a medium to high chance of development in the next several days. It very well could bring our next chance for showers this upcoming weekend. Keep in mind, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast and it is still bound to change. We will continue to bring you the latest updates.

The last of the potential tropical moisture looks to exit by Sunday, but an upper level disturbance will take it’s place for the start of the new work week. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaMiss. It is still too early to determine if severe weather will be an issue.

