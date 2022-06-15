WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/15/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Not too much is changing with our forecast today as an upper level ridge of high pressure remains in control. Highs will be hot in the upper 90s today under mostly sunny skies. We will have a bit of hazy with some Saharan Dust this afternoon, so keep this in mind if you have any kind of respiratory issues. Winds will be steady out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight with lows in the middle 70s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will not be seeing any real heat relief for the second half of the work week. Highs will stay hot in the upper 90s with lows at night in the 70s. Thursday afternoon, we could see a chance for a few isolated showers and storms develop along some outflow boundaries from a disturbance to our east. No severe weather is expected but there could be some lightning and periods of brief moderate to heavy rain.

The ridge will take control back by Sunday will hold on tight through the beginning of the new work week. Be ready to see these hot temperatures stick around for awhile as most of us could to warming into the upper 90s again for next week with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat Safety, heat safety, heat safety!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

