WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Strong t-storms capable of producing damaging winds gusts and large hail will be possible this morning as we kick off our Wednesday. Also expected patchy fog across areas to the north where we have most of the rain cooled air. Most of the storm activity will diminish by this afternoon. However, another round of severe storms will be possible later tonight as parts of the ArkLaMiss will be under a moderate risk (4/5). Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in areas further south of the stationary boundary layer currently draped over the ArkLaMiss.

Rain chances hang around for the rest of the week before much hotter temperatures move in this weekend. It looks like it will stay hot through the start of next week.