Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/10/20)

TODAY: A few storms will linger just a bit longer this morning, but much better conditions are on the way for the afternoon. Thanks to the cold front, high temperatures for today will be just slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Humidity values will also be a bit lower, making it feel more comfortable outside. Winds, however, will still be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, low temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s with skies staying clear. Winds will back off and stay nice and light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: An area of high pressure to our west will be taking over our weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Sunshine will prevail for Thursday as temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Very similar conditions will arrive for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Eventually temperatures will return to seasonal in the 90s and humidity will be back in full force.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX