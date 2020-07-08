Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the morning but more scattered activity will arrive by the afternoon. Most of the storms today will develop right along the stationary front currently located to the north of I-20. High temperatures will continue to be below average in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Tonight will stay cloudy and muggy as low temperatures settle into the middle 70s. It is possible a few areas could experience a few lingering showers and storms as we head into early Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our stationary front will begin to break down and move eastward, and this will make for less scattered rain chances. So far, most of tomorrow’s activity looks to remain to the north and northeast of the ArkLaMiss. Drier conditions will continue to settle in as an upper level ridge pattern to our west takes over. At the same time, our temperatures will see a nice warm up back into the lower 90s and eventually the middle to upper 90s by the weekend. Heat safety is going to be very important!

