Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We have an upper level system in place that will provide enough instability for a bit more scattered and widespread shower and thunderstorm activity for this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not going to be a big concern for today except for a few heavy downpours at times along with possible lightning. Highs will stay very warm in the lower 90s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger a bit longer for the overnight hours as lows fall back near 73. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few more chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible for Thursday late afternoon. Most forecast models keep this activity Highs will be hot in the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

By Friday and Saturday, a few spotty showers could be possible, but for the most part we are expected to be mostly dry. Highs will be hot in the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies while lows fall into the 70s.

Starting Sunday, a bit of a longwave trough (also known as a large upper level low pressure system) will start to dig to our west. What this will do is bring another increased chance for showers and storms for Sunday and into the early half of the new work week. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX