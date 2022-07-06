WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/06/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The heat and humidity are back again for this afternoon. Look for highs in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat advisories have been re-issued for the entire ArkLaMiss today until 7 PM this evening, but out Eastern Counties and Parishes have been issued until Thursday evening at 7 PM. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some isolated storms during the late afternoon and early evening, and this may bring a few rain-cooled spots across the ArkLaMiss but not everyone will see this occur. Either way, continue to practice heat safety when outdoors.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up by later tonight with skies staying partly cloudy. Lows will remain very warm in the upper 70s with muggy conditions and winds will be light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: This upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to hold strong over our region, keeping our highs hot in the upper 90s through the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. We will continue to deal with relatively humid conditions with the possibility of heat index values in the triple digits anywhere from 105-110.

For Thursday and Friday, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s looking like conditions should be much more dry for many of us. A better chance for storms may return through the end of the weekend and the start of the new work week as a potential weak cold front could arrive and sweep down towards the south. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX