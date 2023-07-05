WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another wet day is expected across the ArkLaMiss with more scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours. This morning will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. The frontal boundary will stall out near the region and continue to create unstable conditions in the atmosphere with the aid of daytime heating.

Storms will end before midnight with the loss of daytime heating and clouds will clear out into tomorrow morning. Strong t-storms remain possible to the north in Arkansas with gusty winds being the main threat. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s as the unsettle patter continues into next week.