Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/3/19)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered this afternoon, starting around noon and continuing into the early evening. Due to the possible rain, our highs will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s with a few areas topping in the low 90s

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms should clear before the overnight hours, but it will be a muggy night ahead. Lows will drop back down in the low 70s with a few passing clouds.

4TH OF JULY AND WEEKEND: It’s going to be a great holiday weekend ahead, but it will be a hot one! For tomorrow, highs will reach the low 90s with a small chance of an isolated shower or two. Good news is, it should clear out in time for evening festivities. The rest of the weekend will see highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index will be high, feeling like the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi