Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/29/20)

TODAY: The morning will start off warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon with our next rainmaker with highs in the lower 90s. Most of the rain for today should stay either along or to the north of I-20 with a few spotty showers to the south. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and breezy winds at times.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle back into the lower 70s as the last of the rain fizzles out. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday, other than a few spotty showers, will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will stay warm and humid in the lower 90s with winds out of the southwest. This dry pattern will not stay for long as we are tracking the possibility of a weak cold front to move in by Friday afternoon. This front will bring more chances for rain and storms. Right now, the Northwestern ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms. Main concern could be heavy downpours and gusty winds at times.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX