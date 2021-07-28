Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We’ve made it halfway through the work week. Hot temperatures will be back this afternoon in the middle to upper 90s. Heat advisories for the ArkLaMiss have been reissued from 12 PM to 7 PM for heat index values anywhere from 105-115. A few of our parishes and counties such as Chicot County, Madison, West Carroll, and East Carroll Parishes are under an excessive heat warning. This means that these areas could see heat index values 115 or greater. Heat safety will once again be very important if you spend any time outdoors.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be back this afternoon. Although no severe weather is expected, we could see a few storms become stronger much like what we saw yesterday. Most of these were driven by outflow boundaries.

TONIGHT: A stray shower or two may linger for the overnight hours, but conditions will dry out by early Thursday. Lows will stay very warm in the upper 70s with calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: A surface high pressure system will start to move in and influence our weather pattern, but there is still an area of low pressure sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances for tomorrow will mostly be limited to our southern parishes and very isolated. High temperatures will stay hot in the upper 90s.

Friday, rain chances will be very spotty as high pressure takes more control of our weather pattern. Highs top in the upper 90s and getting closer to the low 100s.

This weekend will look a lot more dry but also hot in the low 100s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX