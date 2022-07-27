WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/27/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week, and it’s going to be another hot day ahead. Look for highs to return back to the upper 90s and lower triple digits under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories are once again in place for the entire ArkLaMiss until this evening.

With enough daytime heating and moistures, we could see the chance for some spotty showers and storms. Not everyone will see it, but if you do, you might get lucky enough to see just a little bit of a cool down (not much though).

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up before the overnight hours. Lows will stay warm in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies and winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will look very similar. It will be hot in the upper 90s to lower triple digits under partly cloudy skies with a chance for a spotty shower or two.

By Friday, a weak cold front will arrive, bringing showers and storms into the forecast through the weekend. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we could see some heavy rain, breezy winds, and some thunder. We’ll keep you updated.

Temperatures may also see just a little bit of a drop back into the lower and middle 90s, which is more seasonal for this time of the year. Lows will settle into the middle 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX