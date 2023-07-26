WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – If you think it’s hot, it just going to get hotter. So far, we have enjoyed lower dewpoints and heat advisories have not been needed. This may be a similar case today, but we will be just shy of that criteria. Temperatures are still expected to climb back to the upper 90’s. If dewpoints can just stay in the lower 70’s, we should be okay. Heat safety still needs to be taken into consideration regardless due to these very high temperatures.

The humidity will climb later in the week and into the weekend and the heat will become more hazardous. Sea breezes from the south could spark a spotty shower in southern locations south of I-20 tomorrow, but overall rain chances remain low until we get into next week. Still no relief in sight from these very hot temperatures.