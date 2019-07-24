Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/24/19)

What a very nice start this morning as we wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies. This is due to cooler and drier air being brought down all the way from Canada. Winds are light out of the north-northeast at 5 mph and dewpoints are feeling much drier. Go out and enjoy this heat relief because it won’t last for very long!

TODAY: It’s going to be a beautiful day ahead with lots of sunshine! Highs for this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Despite the temperatures being much cooler, it’s important you continue to practice heat safety like staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen for outdoor activities.

TONIGHT: It will be another nice evening ahead to go out and enjoy. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the 60s with clear skies and dry conditions.

INTO THE WEEK: Expect this trend to continue for the rest of the work week. Highs will slowly warm up into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have another round of sunny skies for your Thursday and just a few, light clouds for Friday. By the weekend, the heat will return. Highs will get back into the low 90s and cloud cover will increase. There could be a few isolated showers by Saturday afternoon. For Sunday, expect showers and thunderstorms to return to our area and into the new work week.

