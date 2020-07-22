Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/22/20)

TODAY: It looks like we will be stuck in this unsettled pattern a little while longer. Another round of showers and storms will develop by the afternoon as high temperatures warm back into the 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, which will continue to pump in some warm, tropical moisture to assist with thunderstorms development.

TONIGHT: Showers will slowly come to an end by the evening and overnight hours as we lose daytime heating. Low temperatures will settle around average in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies and winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Thursday, more tropical moisture will pump in, which will create the perfect environment for more storm activity to develop with the daytime heating. High temperatures are still looking to top into the lower 90s for Thursday and the weekend, but depending on who sees rainfall, temperatures could be slightly cooler (possibly upper 80s).

We are continuing to monitor a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which is responsible for the surge to tropical moisture. As of now, it is not expect to develop into a tropical system as it will interact with some drier air, but it could get more organized by the time we reach Friday and Saturday. This could make for a rather rainy weekend ahead.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX