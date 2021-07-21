Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will be slightly warmer than the last couple of days in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. With enough daytime heating, a few isolated showers and storms could be possible by the mid to late afternoon. There may be some brief heavy rain at times, but there is no threat for severe weather. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy this evening as lows stay warm in the lower 70s. Winds will be calm and the chance for a leftover spotty shower could be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will see another chance for isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon as highs warm into the lower 90s. Friday will look a bit different as rain chances will be more spotty but temperatures will stay hot. Changes to our upper level pattern will influence our weather pattern for this weekend. There will be a couple of upper level areas of high pressure that will assist to limit rain chances and warm up out temperatures for this weekend.

There will be enough moisture in place for showers to develop for Saturday afternoon, but by Sunday our rain chances will be limited. Highs are expected anywhere from the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Heat safety is going to be important, so stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and limit your time outdoors. Expect these hot temperatures to stick around for the start of the new work week.

