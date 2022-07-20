WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/20/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Much like The Terminator, these hot temperatures will be back…this afternoon. Looks for highs for many of us to top into the lower triple digits under mostly sunny skies. Many heat index values will be 110 or greater, so excessive heat warnings have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until later this evening. We can’t emphasize enough just how important heat safety has to be if you plan any outdoor activities for today. Have plenty of water to drink, wear sunscreen and reapply, and take breaks in an A/C cooled building.

TONIGHT: Even tonight will stay very, very warm with lows in the lower 80s while winds remain out of the southwest. A few clouds will build in through the early morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak front will be arrive by tomorrow morning and afternoon, and this will help to bring a few showers and storms to the ArkLaMiss and may help to bring down our temperatures just a bit. There may be a chance for a strong damaging wind gust