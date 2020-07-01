Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/01/20)

TODAY: It looks like we could finally see a bit of a break from the rain for today, but the heat and humidity will be sticking around. High temperatures this afternoon will warm up into the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could very well make it feel like the upper 90s to lower triple digits, so we do have a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss under a heat advisory until 7 P.M. Thursday.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm in the middle to upper 70s overnight as skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of our Thursday will be dry, but the break from the rain wasn’t meant to stick around for very long. A weak frontal boundary will sweep through late Thursday, bringing some isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Northern ArkLaMiss. Cloud cover will build back in as thunderstorm activity increases heading into Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. So far, we are not expecting any severe weather, but a few heavy downpours could be possible.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

