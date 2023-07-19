WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Very hot and humid conditions are in store for the ArkLaMiss today as heat index values will climb above 110 degrees. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect. Avoid the peak daytime heating hours of the afternoon as heat exhaustion and heat stroke could set in quickly and easily. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun and check up on your loved ones and take care of your pets.

These hazardous heat conditions are here for the next few days as high pressure takes hold and we remain trapped under a very warm and humid airmass. A frontal system could move in this weekend and provided us with a brief break from the extreme heat with scattered showers and t-storms.