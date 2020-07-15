Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/15/20)

TODAY: Hot temperatures are back for today as they top into the upper 90s under partly cloudy conditions. With enough daytime heating, a few spotty showers could be possible for a few of us, but it will not be widespread and it will be very short lived. Heat advisories continue for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening. No excessive heat warnings have been issued.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid conditions will remain as clouds continue to hang overhead. This will keep our low temperatures fairly warm in the upper 70s and even the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the next couple of days, high temperatures will remain hot in the upper 90s and the daytime heating will continue to provide very small chances for some spotty shower activity. The weekend will be more dry and sunny as temperatures remain hot. Continue to keep heat safety in mind for any outdoor activities.

Unfortunately we are not seeing much in the talks of relief from all this heat, as the heat is looking to stick around into the early half of next week.

