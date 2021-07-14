Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! You made it through the halfway point of the work week. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions look to be mostly dry as an area of high pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere takes control of our weather pattern across the Southeastern USA. We will be on the upstream side, which will have southerly and southeasterly flow to bring in moisture from the Gulf. With daytime heating, some spotty showers could develop by later this afternoon but not everyone will see rainfall for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows mild in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will stay very similar for both Thursday and Friday. Highs will be hot in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies with a small chance for spotty showers by the afternoon. We will start to see a change for this weekend as high pressure ejects to the east and an upper level area of low pressure takes it place. This will bring an increased chance for showers and storms. Highs will remain in the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

By the start of next week, a possible weak cold front could bring a few more scattered showers and storms as we start off the new work week. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

