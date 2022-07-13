WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/13/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be another very hot day with highs topping back into the upper 90s and low triple digits. Heat advisories have been reissued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 or 8 PM this evening. Heat indices could range anywhere from 105-110.

As a weak front sweeps south and an area of low pressure moves in land from the Northern Gulf of Mexico, we will see an increase for scattered showers and storms mainly from the late afternoon into tonight. There may be a chance for a brief strong or severe storm where a damaging wind gust may be possible. A majority of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will linger through the early morning hours on Thursday. Lows will stay warm around 74 with mostly cloudy skies and winds light from the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect more showers and storms from Thursday mid afternoon into the evening before conditions dry out. Highs will be a bit more near seasonal in the lower 90s while lows will look similar in the lower 70s.

Other than a spotty chance for a shower or two, both Friday and Saturday look to remain mostly dry and partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. Our next chance for storms may come as early as Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

