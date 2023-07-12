WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Heavy rain and t-storms will be moving across southern Arkansas this morning and into norther Louisiana. These showers and t-storms are producing very heavy rainfall rates that are causing flash flooding concerns. The frontal boundary had stalled out and the small convective system is fueling along the boundary layer and off the high dewpoints as the atmosphere is very moist from the top to the surface. Dewpoints are slowly dropping where the rain is occurring but more rain can be expected throughout the day.

Tomorrow, the warm front will push northward, but the area of low pressure will keep slightly unstable conditions resulting in patchy rain and t-storms for Thursday. Things will quiet down through the end of the week as temperatures start climbing back to the upper 90’s resulting in hazardous heat conditions.