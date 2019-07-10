Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 10th











WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/10/19)

TODAY: It’s a warm and muggy start to our morning as you head out the door with a few light clouds. Expect highs to get back up into the upper 90s for today with heat index reaching the triple digits. A heat advisory remains in place until 7 pm this evening. With the daytime heating, a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers will clear up, leaving behind humid and muggy conditions. Lows tonight will remain quite toasty in the mid to upper 70s.

INTO THE WEEK: Starting tomorrow, thunderstorm and rain chances will increase with scattered activity starting in the afternoon. Highs will stay hot, but in the low 90s instead. We continue to track the tropics for potential development. For us in the ArkLaMiss, we will see quite a bit of Gulf moisture, which will bring an increase in rain chances for the weekend ahead. We’ll be sure to provide updates when we receive new information.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi