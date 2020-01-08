Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/08/20)

TODAY: Sunny skies will return this afternoon with high temperatures warming back into the middle 60s. High pressure is moving off towards the east, which will bring our winds back out of the south, allowing for the slight warm up to occur.

TONIGHT: Overnight, cloud cover will start to increase as low level moisture begins to filter in. Lows will still be chilly in the lower 40s with winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Thursday, cloud cover will continue to increase through the morning hours. A few spotty showers will develop by the late afternoon and early evening, with temperatures warming back up into the lower 70s.

Confidence is continuing to grow as we monitor the potential for severe weather by the end of the week. Our day 3 outlook has most of the ArkLaMiss and areas west under an enhanced risk (Level 3/5), while our eastern parishes are under a slight risk (Level 2/5). Potential impacts may include heavy rainfall, damaging winds, some hail, and the chance for tornadoes.

Day 3 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

Potential Impacts: Friday – Early Saturday

As of right now, timing looks to be late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Make sure to stay weather aware and keep up with the latest forecasts.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX