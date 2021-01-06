Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Our next cold front and weather system is expect to arrive today. Cloud cover will steadily increase and showers will begin to develop by the afternoon. This is looking to be a bit of a widespread rain event as most areas could possible see anywhere from 0.5″ – 1″ of rainfall. With the clouds and the rain, highs for today will be just a bit cooler in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight tonight as this system continues to push through. Lows will be cool in the lower 40s as winds will gradually begin to become breezier at 10-15 mph as this system moves over.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some wrap around precipitation (rainfall that follows the counterclockwise rotation of the low pressure system) will continue into the early half of our Thursday, especially across South Arkansas. Cloud cover will also continue to linger as cooler air moves in to drop our high temperatures back into the lower 50s.

Friday is looking a bit better as high pressure to our west will have an influence on our weather pattern. It will help to break down the clouds and allow sunshine to return, but it will bring winds out of the north which will keep temperatures cool to wrap up the work week in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend is looking similar with highs in the upper 40s while lows at night fall back into the lower 30s. We are still watching for a system on Sunday that could bring some kind of precipitation back into the forecast. Forecast models have shifted this system further south, but with 5 days out, the models will most likely be making adjustments. We could see rain or if we have the right ingredients and the perfect timing, we could possibly some sort of wintry precipitation in some spots.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

