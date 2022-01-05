Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/05/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! A few areas may experience some patchy to dense fog for the morning hours. Visibilities on the roads may be reduced, so allow yourself extra time for the morning, slow down, and keep your headlights on. The fog will clear the late morning and early afternoon, while high clouds will hang overhead. Highs will be slightly mild around 63 with winds returning back out of the northeast with a weak frontal boundary. This boundary will stall just to the south of I-20 and may bring enough lift for a few spotty showers to develop from the late afternoon into the evening.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy with lows cool in the 40s. A few more showers will develop by the early morning hours on Thursday as a bit more of a stronger front approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some of us will wake up to isolated showers Thursday morning as the cold front sweeps through. We are not expecting anything widespread or significant. The rain will wrap up to the mid to late morning and we will most likely hit our high early in the day in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day. Lows Thursday night will be very cold in the middle to upper 20s.

Friday will be much more sunny but cold in the middle 40s as high pressure builds in. Luckily, temperatures will jump back into the 60s and 70s for the weekend, but there will be increased chance for scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

