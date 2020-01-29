Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/29/20)

TODAY: Keep the rain gear on hand for the morning as we will continue to see rainfall across the area. Conditions will begin to dry out by the afternoon as clouds will stick around. Highs will be cool and seasonal in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will settle once again back into the lower 40s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast 5-10 mph under mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will see a brief break from the rain with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Another round of spotty showers will arrive by Friday, before heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected to warm up into the lower 60s.

