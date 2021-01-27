Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! We are halfway through the work week. This morning, a weak system and frontal boundary is moving through, bringing an increase in clouds and a very small chance for a stray shower. By lunchtime, this system will move out to the east, clouds will start to exit, and sunshine will return for the rest of our day. High temperatures will be just slightly cooler than yesterday in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We are anticipating cold temperatures to return for the overnight hours in the lower to middle 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will back off to about 5-10 mph out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures in the lower 50s. Lows at night will stay cold in the lower 30s. A similar set up will be on the way for Friday with highs improving into the upper 50s, which is around seasonal for this time of the year.

For the start of our weekend, another weather system will arrive for Saturday afternoon. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to return to the forecast for a brief amount of time with highs mild in the middle 60s. Conditions will dry out for Sunday into early next week with small cool down back into the upper 50s to lower 60s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

