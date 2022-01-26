WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/26/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week. Today will be cooler as winds stay out of the northeast. Highs will top into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Overnight, cloud cover will begin to increase as an upper level trough approaches from the west. Lows tonight are still expect to be cold in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will continue to slowly recover. Expect highs for the rest of the work week in the middle 50s with lows at night in the upper 20s to middle 30s. A weak cold front is set to sweep through on Friday, and it will try to kick up a shower or two, but because we will be so dry rain chances will be very limited so we only have a 10% chance.

By the weekend, sunshine will be back along with more mild temperatures. By Sunday highs will return back to the 60s with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will stay mild for the new work week, but we will see an increased chance for rain, especially on Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX