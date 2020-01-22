Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/22/20)

TODAY: The chilly temperatures will return for this afternoon in the lower 40s. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the rest of the morning with showers beginning to roll in by the afternoon. The rain will continue for the rest of the day and into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will not be as chilly overnight as they remain in the lower 40s. More widespread and scattered showers will move in as this upper level system sweeps across the area.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the umbrellas on hand for Thursday, for the rain will linger until the late afternoon/early evening. High temperatures will see a bit of improvement as they stop back into the middle 50s. Conditions will dry up in time for Friday, as high pressure moves in the help break down the remaining cloud cover. Temperatures will return to seasonal for this time of the year in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

