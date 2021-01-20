Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! A few small, stray showers will linger for the morning hours, but we do expect a brief break from the rain this afternoon. High temperatures will stay around seasonal in the upper 50s with cloudy skies and winds from the east.

TONIGHT: Our temperatures tonight will not drop too much from where our highs are projected to be for this afternoon. They will settle into the lower 50s with continued clouds. Starting late this evening into early Thursday morning, a few isolated showers will start to develop.

LOOKING AHEAD: Shower activity will continue to develop throughout our Thursday with more moderate and heavier showers develop from the early afternoon into the early evening. High temperatures may be slightly more mild in the lower 60s.

Expect a very similar set up for Friday as widespread rainfall will stay as another cold front moves through the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will once again fall back a bit into the upper 50s. Most areas could see a 2 day accumulation anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall. Flooding is NOT a big concern at this point in time.

The start of the weekend will be dry with a chance to see sunshine return. Temperatures will stay cool in the middle 50s. The nicer weather will not last for very long, however, as rain chances will return starting late Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms by Monday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

