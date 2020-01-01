Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 1st 2020









WEST MONROE, LA (1/1/20) Good morning! It’s officially 2020 now, and so far the year has started off on a cold and quiet note. Temperatures have been in the 30’s, with a few locations hitting the freezing mark. Clouds have started to filter in from the south and west as well, but no rain is falling.

Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day. Because of this, highs will be cool, topping out in the middle 50’s. Showers will star to move in as early as late afternoon.

Showers and some thunder will become more widespread throughout the night, leading to a steady rainfall. Because of the moisture and cloud cover around, lows will be mild tonight. only dropping to the lower 50’s.

Rain will slowly taper to showers during the day Thursday. We will get a little warmer during this time as well, as temperatures will top out into the lower 60’s.

Some locations across the ArkLaMiss, especially those south and east, have the best chance of seeing locally heavy rainfall. Most of the ArkLaMiss is expected to get between 1-2″.

As this system moves out, some lingering showers will be possible during the day Friday. We’ll keep the clouds around with highs getting into the lower 60’s.

The good news is, the weather will be beautiful for the weekend. Highs will be cool, in the middle 50’s to lower 60’s, but there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

We start off next week on a very nice note, but another system will bring the chances for showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal during this time, with highs in the upper 50’s/lower 60’s and lows in the middle 30’s to lower 40’s.