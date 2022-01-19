Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/19/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Big changes are in the forecast starting today. Highs will top by the early to mid afternoon in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. We have our next cold front approaching which will increase our chance for showers and storms, some of which will have the potential to be strong or severe. The southwest half of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 2 slight risk with the rest of the viewing area under a level 1 marginal risk. Damaging winds and an isolated chance for a tornado are the main concerns, but the chances for periods of heavy rain and small up to 1 inch are also possible.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

SUMMARY FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON PERTAINING TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

The timing for these storms looks to begin around the mid afternoon and continue until about midnight on Thursday. Be sure to stay weather aware! Behind this front will be some very sharp colder and drier air, and expect our temperatures to quickly drop through the evening and overnight hours.

TONIGHT: As precipitation starts to wrap up, skies will begin to slowly clear with a few lingering high clouds. Winds will be quite windy from the north at 15-20 mph. Lows will be cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: It will be cold. I repeat, IT WILL BE COLD! Most of our highs for tomorrow will struggle to see the lower 40s, so plan for the upper 30s. Tomorrow night will be even colder with lows in the lower 20s and possible the upper teens! Remember the 4 P’s: Pets, Plants, Pipes, & People.

This is a pattern that will continue into Friday and Saturday, so plan accordingly. Highs will reach the 40s while lows at night drop into the 20s. It really won’t be until Sunday that we start to see a small rebound back into the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

