Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 15th















WEST MONROE, LA (01/15/20) Good Wednesday morning! We’re off to a much quieter start this morning, as we are not tracking showers and thunderstorms. Instead, we’re tracking dense fog. The worst of it has been concentrated across southern Arkansas. Regardless, all of us are seeing reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for mainly northern portions of the ArkLaMiss through sunrise. Take it easy on the roadways with the reduced visibility.

Temperatures have been warm as well, with lower to middle 60’s in southern Arkansas and upper 60’s to lower 70’s for everyone else.

We will stay warm and humid through our Wednesday, but we should stay dry for the most part. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day into the evening, but many of us will be dry.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly after midnight as our nexts system moves in. We will hit our high very early on on Thursday, with temperatures falling through the day to the lower 50’s. Showers and storms will decrease in coverage after sunrise, lingering through the day.

Friday will see a brief warm up, with the chance for isolated showers through the day. Highs will top out in the lower 70’s.

Our final rainmaker for a little while moves in for Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again in the morning, with activity wrapping up through the day. This system will bring a much stronger push of cooler air behind it.

Speaking of that push of cold air, we will be feeling much more like January for the second half of the weekend into the start of next week. Highs will be going from the 60’s and 70’s to the 40’s and 50’s. Lows will drop into the 20’s and 30’s as well, so hard freezes can be expected as well.

As far as precip goes, models are hinting that there could be a system or two that is able to move through the cold air. they have been all over the place, and we still have too much time ahead of us for specifics, but we will be keeping an eye on the possibility of wintry precipitation for the middle to latter part of next week.