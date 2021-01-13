Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! This morning, we are waking up to some clouds as a weak upper level disturbance moves through. On radar, some light drizzle has popped up, but this precipitation is most likely not reaching the ground because we are rather dry at the surface. By the afternoon this upper level disturbance will move out and clouds will start to steadily decrease allowing for sunshine to return. Highs for today will be a bit warmer in the lower to middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies are expected to stay clear overnight tonight with lows falling back into the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday is still on track to be our warmest day of the work week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A weak cold front is set to arrive by lunchtime and should clear the ArkLaMiss around the late afternoon. It could bring a few clouds behind it, but we are not expecting any rain since we are dry at the surface and lacking a bit of moisture.

We will feel the effects of the cold front on Friday and the weekend as highs fall back into the lower and middle 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower or two could be possible for Sunday, but for the most part our weekend looks to stay rather dry.

The start of next week will be cool and dry before another weather system arrives by Tuesday putting rain chances back into the forecast.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

