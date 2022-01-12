Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/12/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! This morning temperatures will start off anywhere from the upper 20s to middle 40s. It all depends on who is seeing cloud cover this morning. This afternoon, skies will gradually clear and highs will be a bit more mild in the 60s with winds staying out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will settle from the upper 30s to lower 40s under clear to mostly clear skies. Conditions will be quiet with winds light from the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Friday will look similar, but a cold front is set to arrive by Saturday. This will increase rain chances for Saturday and will also bring a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs for the weekend will fall back into the 40s and 50s.

Starting the new work week, it will be cool but dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

