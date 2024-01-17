WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Extremely cold temperatures will be near single digits this morning allowing for a flash freeze of any leftover melted water on the roadways. Black ice will be possible especially on bridges and overpasses. We will finally reach a good thaw this afternoon as temperatures climb above freezing to the lower 40’s. Daytime highs will be above freezing in the short term and long term forecast, but lows will still reach below freezing each night.

Clouds will build tomorrow as a system passes by further to the north. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Another cold airmass will settle in this weekend, but much warmer temperatures will return next week along with a series of disturbances. This will make for a wet pattern starting on Monday through at least Wednesday. At least the expected precipitation will certainly be liquid.