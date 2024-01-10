WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures will start off just below freezing this morning with areas of frost. Skies will stay clear today thanks to high pressure to our southeast while we sit between two systems. The system off to the west will be our next storm maker for late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Severe weather is possible with the current set up with damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

This looks to be an overnight event but damaging winds and hail remain the primary threats. A very cold artic airmass moves in behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 20’s this weekend, but even colder temperatures are expected next week.

Right now, a chance for wintry mix precipitation does exist late Sunday night into early Monday.