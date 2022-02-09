WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/09/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Temperatures heading out the door are cold but not as cold as the last couple of mornings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A very weak and dry cold front will sweep through the area today, but it will be hardly noticeable. Winds may see a shift back out of the northwest this afternoon, which may lead to a few mid to high level clouds. Other than that, highs for today will be warm in the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with calm winds. Lows will dip back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A small, weak shortwave trough will arrive for Thursday. This will bring a few more clouds but no rain chances. Highs will stay warm in the lower 70s with winds returning back out of the southwest. Lows Thursday night will be cool in the 40s. Expect a very similar set up for Friday.

By Saturday, a bit of a longwave trough will arrive, sending in another cold front. This one will bring a brief cool down with our temperatures with highs on Saturday in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 50s for Sunday. There may be enough moisture in place for a possible shower or two on Saturday, but it still remains small at this time at only a 10% chance.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

