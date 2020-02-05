Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/05/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for today; some of which could become strong to severe. Most of the Eastern ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk while a few other areas remain under a marginal risk. Strong, damaging winds and an isolated chance for tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Slight Risk

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will clear out by later this evening, but a few showers could remain behind. Due to the cold front, cold air will settle in overnight which will drop our low temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few early morning showers will linger to start off your Thursday, but we are expecting things to clear up by the late morning/early afternoon. Winds will return out of the northwest, which will filter in the cooler and drier air. We will see highs on Thursday in the upper 40s and lower 50s as lows heading into Friday morning will drop into the lower 30s.

The cooler weather won’t be sticking around for very long. The 60s are looking to return by Friday with mostly sunny skies. Pleasant conditions will be sticking around for the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday. Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

