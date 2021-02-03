Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/03/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Conditions will be rather pleasant for this afternoon as high temperatures will be around seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s under sunny skies. Winds will return back out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will gradually begin increase late tonight into early Thursday morning. Due to this, our lows will not be as cold as the last couple of days and are expected to settle into the middle and upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures for Thursday will be mild in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive by the late afternoon (around 4 PM) and is expected to bring a line of isolated to scattered showers. No severe weather is expected, but some brief downpours and breezy winds will be possible. Most areas should see rainfall accumulations of about a quarter of an inch (0.25″).

The cold front and the rest of the rain should move out around late Thursday into very early Friday. Clouds will break down for Friday afternoon with temperatures cooling back into the upper 50s.

A stray shower will be possible for Saturday, but overall it is looking like a great start to the weekend. Highs will stay pleasant in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A second cold front is set to arrive by Sunday and will bring more chances for showers by the afternoon. This cold front will be a bit stronger, so high temperatures will be seeing a drop back into the upper 40s while lows at night stay cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX