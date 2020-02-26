Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/26/20)

TODAY: It’s going to be another nice, yet slightly cooler day ahead. Highs for this afternoon will top in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover is expected to slowly break down through the rest of the day, thanks to an area of high pressure that is beginning to build in.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be a cold one with lows plummeting into the lower 30s with clear skies. You are going to want to bring sensitive plants and your pets inside before heading to bed.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs in the afternoon for Thursday will be very similar to today in the lower 50s under sunny skies. High pressure will remain in control and this will keep our skies clear not only for tomorrow but for the first half of our weekend. At the same time, we can also anticipate our temperatures improving by Friday and for the weekend too.

Our next chance for rain looks to be for early next week with a few showers moving in by late Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX