WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/23/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It’s a cloudy, breezy and cold start this morning. The afternoon will not be looking much better as highs will range anywhere from the 40s to the 50s with cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the north and northeast at 5-15 mph. The front is going to stall out later on today, but it will still be able to ramp up some scattered chances for showers later this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will stay for the overnight hours as it stays chilly in the lower 40s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Shower chances will increase and stick around into our Thursday. As the cold air wins over, it will send the stalled front back to the east and southeast as a cold front once again. A few thunderstorms may be possible, including an isolated strong or severe storms. The Central and Southeastern ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk where winds and hail will be the primary concerns.

Rain chances will stay through Friday and into the weekend while temperatures remain cool from the 40s to the 50s. Lows at night will also be cooler in the 30s. It will not be until most likely the start of the new work week we will see sunshine and drier conditions return along with a small warm up.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX