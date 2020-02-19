Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/19/20)

TODAY: Most of the area will see on and off showers through most of the day. Now that the cold front has moved through, highs for today will be much cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. We will see heavier showers arriving by later this evening and into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: As heavy showers continue, lows will remain chilly in the lower 40s with breezy winds from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday morning will be rainy, but heading into the afternoon, an area of high pressure will assist in breaking down cloud cover and filtering in dry air. Temperatures, however, will still be cool in the upper 40s. By Friday, the sun will come out and provide a bit of relief from the rain with highs staying cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The first half of the weekend is looking much better with mostly sunny skies and temperatures improving into the middle to upper 50s. By Sunday, a quick weather system will sweep across the ArkLaMiss, bringing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to keeping warm up, eventually reaching the 60s once again.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX