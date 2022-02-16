WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/16/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It’s looking to be a bit more cloudy and warm for today. Highs will top near 76 with breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. With daytime heating, a possible spotty shower can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: It will be mild and breezy overnight with lows in the 60s. Skies will stay cloudy as our cold front approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will arrive Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon. Some storms may potential be strong or severe with damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch, and an isolated chance for a tornado. For late Wednesday, the Northwest ArkLaMiss is under just a general thunderstorm risk. The entire ArkLaMiss for Thursday remains under a level 2 slight risk. Be sure to stay weather aware!

Most of the showers will wrap up around 3-4 pm (according to current forecast models). Behind the front will be north winds and an area of high pressure which will filter in cooler and drier air. Highs heading into Friday will settle into the lower 50s while lows Friday night dip back into the lower 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

