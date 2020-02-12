Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/12/20)

TODAY: Another weather system will be bringing round three of showers and thunderstorms for today. Some thunderstorms could have the potential to become strong, producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The Southeastern ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for this afternoon. The timing for these storms will be around 2-5 pm. High temperatures will see a slight warm up, with most areas topping in the lower 60s.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Marginal Risk

TONIGHT: Showers will slowly begin to clear up by late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Winds will shift out of the northwest behind the cold front, which will bring the cooler and drier air. Cloud cover will continue to break down as low temperatures are expected to drop back into the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler and drier conditions will take over for at least the next 2-3 days here in the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top in the upper 50s for Thursday and the lower 50s for Friday, making for a bit of a chilly Valentine’s Day.

The rain chances for the weekend have decreased quite a bit as of this morning. Clouds will begin to filter back in on Saturday and Sunday with a chance for a spotty shower or two. Another weather system will arrive by early next week, once again bringing rain chances back to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

