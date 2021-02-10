Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! We are halfway through the work week. Today is going to be a cloudy one with high temperatures all over the place. Areas in South Arkansas could see highs in the upper 40s while areas in North Louisiana could see highs in the 50s and 60s. Later this afternoon, we will start to see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity begin to develop for our Southern Parishes. Severe weather is NOT anticipated, but some brief heavy rain and rumbles of thunder could be possible.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight into early Thursday morning. Forecast models are picking up on the potential transition to freezing rain for South Arkansas. This will be possible if temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Right now accumulations could be anywhere from 0.25″-0.5″ as models get a better picture on this. Again, this will all depend on low temperatures overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will continue through our Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also begin to drop. Highs will settle into the upper 30s starting Friday and into the early weekend. Some light sleet could be possible on Saturday evening with lows overnight fall back into the 20s.

Temperatures will only get colder from this point. Starting Sunday into early next week, highs will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s with lows at night falling into the upper teens. This does not take into account the wind chill factor (how cold temps and wind feels when it touches your skin). For Monday we are watching for a mixed precipitation to return with most models trending towards a rain/freezing and possible light sleet mix.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates! Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX