Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/09/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! High temperatures for today will be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the afternoon under another sunny sky. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and high pressure will remain in control to keep our conditions dry.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be cool in the 40s with winds light out of the southwest. Skies will stay clear, and this will lead to a relatively better start for our Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’ll have one more day of sunshine with warm temperatures in the 70s for Thursday afternoon. By Friday, our next weather system will arrive, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some brief downpours, breezy winds, and lightning could be possible.

The rain is on track to wrap up by early Saturday morning as cooler air behind the cold front settles in. Temperatures for the weekend will top anywhere from the 50s to the 60s while lows at night will fall back into the 30s and 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX