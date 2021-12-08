Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! After dealing with clouds and rain for the last couple of days, sunshine will be back this afternoon. With sunshine, highs will be mild and seasonal in the lower 60s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Unfortunately, clouds will build back in starting later tonight as lows cool back near 47. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Despite the clouds, temperatures will continue to warm up for Thursday afternoon in the middle 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible and not everyone will see rainfall tomorrow.

By Friday, skies will stay cloudy with warm temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By late Friday into early Saturday, our next cold front will arrive. It will bring more rain and thunderstorms and the potential for some strong to severe weather. We will continue to track these chances for the next couple of days.

The rain will wrap by Saturday late morning/early afternoon. Cooler air will filter in to drop our highs back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

